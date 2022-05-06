If you haven't heard of TECHART, it's because you probably don't own a Porsche. The German Porsche tuner is well known for its craft and performance upgrades and the fact that it has set up shop in Bengaluru is a sign that it's serious about India as a market.

"We are incredibly excited to bring TECHART to the Indian market today. Individuality is ingrained in our DNA, aligning to this core philosophy of TECHART; our products further accentuate the sport-focused attitude of Porsche models. Our entry is a strategic step with India being one of the future key markets for individualisation and refinement. This launch will help broaden our customer base and appeal to every individual who has a distinctive perspective on life. With today's announcement we aim to enable our customers to showcase their unique individuality by utilising our exquisite aesthetic customisation options combined with athletic performance," Tobias Beyer, CEO of TECHART Germany, said in a statement.

Tobias Beyer, CEO of TECHART Germany; Christian Pauketat, Senior Sales Manager, Asia Pacific, TECHART; Avinash Venugopal, CEO of TECHART India; Raghu Chaitanya, Y Nayak, Managing Director Elements5 Racing India Pvt Ltd, were present at the opening of TECHART's first showroom in India.

Challenges in India and how COVID helped

Talking to International Business Times, Christian Pauketat said that the company hopes to reach 5 percent of the Porsche owners in the country. In a freewheeling conversation, he also revealed how the COVID pandemic didn't have as much of an impact as it did on other auto OEMs globally.

"COVID (pandemic) to a certain extent had a positive effect on our business. The clients did go out much, travel much, but they still wanted to express their individuality in a safe space, which is a car. So that helped a lot," Pauketat told IBT.

TECHART's base remains in Germany, where all of the actual magic happens. But due to restrictions in India, customers cannot take advantage of TECHART's true potential. To overcome that, it has partnered with Element5 Racing But the R&D, manufacturing, and supply will be facilitated through Germany's well-equipped production centre.

"The biggest challenge for us in the Indian market is the restrictions of importing full cars. One very big desire of our clients is to get the cars converted in Germany factory by our mastercraftsmen. But the Indian law does not permit import of pre-owned cars, which is a bit of a tamper. But we hope to overcome that challenge through our partnership with Element5, since they have excellent craftsmen right here in the country," Pauketat added.

TECHART's foray in India; what it means for you

TECHART's first flagship store in Bengaluru will provide various services such as full vehicle conversions, carbon fibre refinement, performance enhancements and handcrafting of individual luxury interiors.

Of all the cities in India, TECHART chose Bengaluru as it is the country's sports car hub and a trend setter for customised, high-performance automobiles. But the company has already set sight on other metropolitan cities.

The company believes in knowing what people need, how they behave, and what services and products can enrich their daily life. Customers can get their cars customised to their taste and be assured of getting top-notch quality. From aerodynamic improvement to engine power kit creation and installation, and exhaust system upgrades to wheels and suspension upgrades, you name it.

Its packages range from Rs 2 lakh (for GTR Modular package) and go as high as Rs 1.5 crore. Depending on the customisations, the turn-around time for complete modification is anywhere from 2 weeks to 5 months.