Pornhub, the adult entertainment website, has started accepting cryptocurrencies as an alternative form of payment for services on its platforms.

Pornhub users will now be able to use cryptocurrency Verge to pay for all Pornhub purchases – including Pornhub Premium - the company's HD, On-Demand streaming service.

Verge allows for anonymous transactions by obfuscating the IP address and geolocation of its users so that they are untraceable.

"Our acceptance of Verge is an affirmation of our dedication to innovation and privacy, which recently has caused much concern and been at the forefront of all tech consumers' minds," Pornhub Vice President Corey Price said in a statement.

"Not only is this an exciting announcement for us and the adult entertainment industry, it's exciting for the crypto space."

Verge currency, which was created in 2014, provides a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions while maintaining personal privacy.

Unlike its many peers, Verge doesn't use cryptography as much to become an anonymous cryptocurrency. Instead, it uses Tor and I2P network to achieve its goals.

A key attraction of this specific cryptocurrency is the Wraith Protocol — a technology that enables users to switch between public and private ledgers on the Verge blockchain. With this feature turned on, the blockchain explorer doesn't see your transaction, thus it's not linked to your public address.

Along with the main Pornhub site, both Brazzers (adult HD videos) and Nutaku (adult gaming) will start accepting Verge currency as well.