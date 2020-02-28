The coronavirus fears continue to grip nations around the world. With more than 82,000 confirmed cases and 2,788 deaths, coronavirus outbreak is said to have a pandemic potential, WHO head Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus said. Reports of people getting infected from the deadly virus continue to pour in from different parts of the world. While infected people are in isolation, others are advised to stay indoors to avoid getting infected.

There are several high-risk areas for coronavirus, including Wuhan in China and Daegu in South Korea among others. While many organisations are pooling their resources to combat Covid-19, popular porn site xHamsters is the latest one to join with an unconventional solution.

Free access to premium porn

"In an effort to help global health agencies stem the spread of the coronavirus, xHamster will provide free xHamster Premium access from now until the end of March," xHamster announced. The porn site is also offering free access to xHamster Premium to people quarantine due to the virus.

In case you're wondering if free premium access to xHamster is granted in your area, check out the list of regions covered under the porn site's offer:

Lombardy, Italy

Veneto Region, Italy

Tehran, Iran

Daegu, South Korea

Wuhan, China

Adeje (Tenerife), Canary Islands

"The easiest way to avoid spreading the virus is to avoid direct contact with other people, which is where porn can help. We know that the human sex drive is one of the biggest motivators for social interaction. When deployed wisely, porn can redirect this to keep people in their bedrooms and apartments. But it goes beyond porn. Entertainment companies have an opportunity to lead in the global health crisis. Where is Netflix? Where is HBO? Where is Disney+? We should be able to come together and help people off the streets," Alex Hawkins, Vice President of xHamster said in a blog post.

In case xHamster is not offering free premium access in your region, which likely includes affected people, the porn site is open to expanding to other regions upon petition. People can also contact media@xhamster.com with the subject Covid-19 to qualify for the porn site's premium access for free.

But Hawkins makes a valid point. A similar approach from Netflix, HBO, Disney+ and other streaming services can actually make a difference. Even if it is not a significant one, it will surely keep people off the roads in high-risk areas.