Keto diet is slowly gaining popularity, mainly for its effectiveness in helping you lose extra kilos. However, a dietitian recently revealed that the diet is not only good for weight loss but also for better sex drive.

Keto, which was used as a treatment for epilepsy in the past, has recently been adopted as a weight loss diet. For those who aren't aware of the keto, it's a low-carb diet. As much as 75 to 90 percent of the daily calories come from fat, 6 to 20 percent of calories from protein in this diet, according to the US News and World Report annual diet rankings.

"Insulin has been shown to increase mood swings or irregular cycles in women," Molly Devine, RD, LDN told Popsugar.

"It also has been shown to decrease testosterone production in men and women, which can then lead to increased belly fat in men, decreased muscle mass and erectile dysfunction. So it does have this trickle-down effect on your hormones," Devine added.

However, one should keep in mind that energy doesn't really generate from the low-carb foods, but from cutting down sugar and by replacing the carbs with fat.

Huge insulin spikes can cause more cortisol, a stress hormone to release, which increases stress, inflammation, and moodiness. And, this diet helps in keeping the insulin level in check. Keto diet might help in decreasing body fat, lead to less bloating, better mood and sleep.

Experiencing a higher sex drive might be a result of better overall health or body confidence having a direct influence on sex hormones. Anyway, more research is required to substantiate it.

Devine also said that the diet might be good for women with the risk for hormonal imbalances, including those with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), infertility issues, or endometriosis.