Violinist Balabhaskar (Bala Bhaskar) who met with a car accident on September 25 has died on October 02. The death happened at around 01.00 AM, and doctors revealed that he took his last breath due to a massive cardiac arrest. He was aged 40.

It should be noted that Balabhaskar's daughter Tejaswi Bala, aged 2 had died in the car accident. His wife Lakshmi has been admitted in the ventilator since the day of the road accident.

The car accident happened when Balabhaskar and his family were traveling to Thiruvananthapuram after visiting a temple in Thrissur. In the early hours of September 25, the driver lost control of the car, and it hit a tree near the CRPF camp, Pallipuram.