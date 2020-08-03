Popular Telugu director Teja has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as per television reports. The cinematographer-turned-filmmaker is in home quarantine taking precautionary measures and medication.

Teja is the second Telugu celebrity after Baahubali director SS Rajamouli had announced that he and his family have been tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms.

Many people have been sharing the news with 'get well soon' wishes on social media. "Leading Tollywood director Teja Corona has been confirmed positive.Teja sir was directing the web series shooting last week.He is currently undergoing treatment at Teja Home Isolation. Teja Sir we wish that you would recover soon," one Twitter user wrote.

The filmmaker had made his debut in Telugu film industry with Chitram after working as a cinematographer on several films including a Bollywood ones. His last directorial was a film called Sita which featured Bellamkonda Srinivas and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead.

Teja has one of the biggest hits of his career in Jayam which featured Nithiin and Sada in lead roles. The film mega box office success had grabbed several eyeballs. However, his action film Nijam with Mahesh Babu had failed to make an impact at the box office.

We wish for Teja's speedy recovery.