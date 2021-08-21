Popular Mollywood actress Chithra has died. She was aged 56. The actress suffered a massive heart attack today morning. She was at her residence in Chennai during the time of her death. In her career that spans over three decades, Chithra has acted in several Mollywood and Kollywood films. She was busy acting in some Tamil serials over the past few months.

Chithra's death has literally shocked Mollywood, as she was one such actress who played several notable roles during the 1990s. In her career, she had shared screen space with legendary actors like Prem Nazeer, Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Suresh Gopi.

Some of her noted movies include Aattakalasham, Commissioner, Panchagni, Devasuram, Amaram, Ponnuchami, Ekalavyan, Rudraksham, Mazhavillu, and Mr Butler.