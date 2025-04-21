The passing of Pope Francis at the age of 88 on Easter Monday marks a historic turning point for the Roman Catholic Church — one that triggers a meticulously laid-out process steeped in tradition, spirituality, and global attention.

But as the world mourns the beloved pontiff who championed inclusivity and humility, attention now turns to the age-old rituals of transition. What really happens when the papal seat falls vacant? What comes next for the Church — and for over a billion Catholics worldwide?

Here's what unfolds in the Vatican and beyond.

The Sede Vacante Begins: A Time Without a Pope

The moment a Pope dies, the Vatican enters the phase known as sede vacante, Latin for "the seat being vacant." All administrative powers of the Holy See pause, and the papal apartments are sealed. The Camerlengo — currently Cardinal Kevin Farrell — assumes temporary charge. His first duty? To verify the death, traditionally by calling the Pope's name three times, though modern procedures are followed now.

The papal ring, known as the Ring of the Fisherman, is then destroyed to prevent forgery or misuse — a powerful symbol that the Pope's earthly authority has come to an end.

Mourning and Burial: A Pope's Final Journey

Pope Francis's body will lie in state at St. Peter's Basilica, where the faithful and global dignitaries will pay their respects. A papal funeral typically takes place 4 to 6 days after death, followed by nine days of mourning (novemdiales).

In a deviation from tradition, Pope Francis had expressed a wish to be buried at the Basilica of St. Mary Major in a modest wooden casket — a reflection of his simple, Jesuit ethos.

The Conclave: Choosing the Next Pope

Roughly 15 to 20 days after the Pope's passing, a conclave will be convened. Only cardinals under the age of 80 — 135 of them as of today — are eligible to vote. The conclave is held in the Sistine Chapel under intense secrecy. Ballots are cast, and black or white smoke from the chapel's chimney signals whether a new Pope has been elected.

A two-thirds majority is required. Once achieved, the chosen cardinal is asked if he accepts the papacy. Upon saying "Accepto," he chooses a papal name. The new Pope is then introduced to the world from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica with the announcement: Habemus Papam — "We have a Pope."

A Church at the Crossroads

While tradition guides the process, the Church's future may pivot based on the next Pope's vision. With most of the voting cardinals appointed by Pope Francis himself, his theological imprint may continue — favoring a successor who supports a more inclusive, reform-minded Church.

Some names already speculated in Vatican circles include:

Cardinal Pietro Parolin (Italy): Vatican Secretary of State, known for diplomatic acumen.

(Italy): Vatican Secretary of State, known for diplomatic acumen. Cardinal Luis Tagle (Philippines): A symbol of the Church's growing base in Asia.

(Philippines): A symbol of the Church's growing base in Asia. Cardinal Robert Sarah (Guinea): A more conservative figure, offering ideological contrast.

Whoever steps into the role inherits a deeply complex Church — one dealing with modernization debates, geopolitical crises, interfaith relations, and the need to rebuild trust amid institutional challenges.

The Bigger Picture

The transition of papal power isn't just a religious event — it's a global one. It affects international diplomacy, community outreach, and the spiritual lives of millions. The Catholic Church stands at a critical juncture: Will it double down on the path set by Pope Francis, or chart a new course?

