Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash has got everyone talking about it. The biggest and most glamorous names in the industry were present at the event looking their absolute best. From Kareena's girl brigade to the young and newbies of the industry, it was every bit of a star-studded bash. Kareena oozed glamour in a gorgeous bright red saree with Saif Ali Khan complementing her look with his black attire.

Kareena's 2022 Diwali pics

Kareena seemed to have hit back at all the trolling that came her way after she shared her last year's Diwali pictures. The Jaane Jaan actress looked resplendent in a bright pink suit at Diwali last year. She posed with sister Karisma Kapoor for several pictures. However, not many were impressed with her look last year.

The massive trolling

While some commented on how Karisma looked younger than Kareena, some called her "poor man's bebo". "Ye bebo kaamwali kyu lagri h (why is she looking like a maid?)," was one such comment. "Karisma has always looked younger than Kareena," another netizen said. "Karina .... Garibo wali bebo kyu dekh rhi (Karina.. why she looking like poor man's bebo)," another person had written. However, this year, Kareena shut down all the trollers with her incomparable Diwali look.

On professional front, Kareena seems to be enjoying a new phase in her career. From making a smashing debut with Jaane Jaan on Netflix to winning rave reviews for The Buckingham Murders, the actress is on a roll.

"I'm the kind of person that the more you know me, you know that I can't be fake. I'm too transparent, what I think or feel is just there on my face. I don't know any other way. Because I never bothered about what people say. I really don't care," Kareena recently said in an interview.