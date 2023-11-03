https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/775291/watch-kareena-kapoor-khan-competes-saif-ali-khan-badminton-match.jpg IBTimes IN

Kareena Kapoor looked divine at the Jio World Plaza launch. The diva chose to go with a shimmery co-ord set and made sure all eyes were on her with subtle makeup. Kareena's look for the evening oozed oomph, glam and absolute boss woman vibes. Needless to say, netizens were bowled over by her sartorial choice.

Many on social media compared her look to that of Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone and praised her for being more aptly dressed than them. "So aptly dresses for the occasion I mean kuch log to tayyar ho ho k pagal hi ho gaye hain she is properly n formally dressed she looks amazingly beautiful," wrote a user. "Far better dressed that Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone's revealing dresses," another user commented.

Netizens can't get enough

"Always so effortlessly beautiful," a social media user commented. "Her body language is something else, its absolute power," another social media user commented. "Just looking like a wow!!" was another comment as per the ongoing trend. "Such a beautiful dresss..not overdressed..not revealing dressed...jus looking like a wow," came one more comment. "She's so beautiful and I absolutely love her outfit and makeup," was one more of the comments.

Kareena on movie with Tabu and Kriti Sanon

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in a movie along side Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Talking about the same, Bebo told Vogue, "I think I've just been waiting for something like this to come together with the right people. Rhea, I always knew that when you did something again, it would be nothing short of amazing. I remember when we discussed the plot and you told me you were planning to rope in Tabu and Kriti...I just thought about how perfect it would be if you could actually manage to sign them on."