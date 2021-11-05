Kareena Kapoor Khan radiated in pink during Diwali celebrations. The Kapoor – Khan clan rocked the traditional wear along with the tiniest Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena and Karisma both posed in beautiful attires and stole our hearts with their to-die-for looks. But, a section of netizens were not that impressed with their makeup game. And soon, the trolling began.

Kareena gets trolled

"Karishma looks younger than bebo," said one user. "Ye bebo kaamwali kyu lagri h (why is she looking like a maid?)," asked another. "True bebo healthy ho gyi hai issi wajah se aisa lg taha hai (True, Bebo has gotten healthy that's why)," opined one more. "Karisma has always looked younger than Kareena," another netizen said.

"Karina .... Garibo wali bebo kyu dekh rhi (Karina.. why she looking like poor man's bebo)," wrote a netizen. "And here best look credit goes to Kareena," said one more. But, there was another section that praised Kareena on her look. "The moon and the moon," said one user. "PHAT pretty hot and tempting," wrote another netizen.

Kareena opens up about weight gain

Kareena had recently opened up about weight gain post-pregnancy. She said, "I made choices that made me gain about 25 kilos. But, the most important thing that I learnt was that regardless of how you alter your diet, you should stick to the basics — the right amount of nutrition through grains and vegetables."

"Unfortunately, in my house, there is nothing filmy as such. Saif is very normal and relaxed. Of course, he is always happy to hear it. As I said, it wasn't planned but it was something we really wanted to celebrate and we are really enjoying it together," Kareena had said about being pregnant with second child.