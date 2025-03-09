Bollywood actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is making headlines—not for her professional life, but for her personal life. Recently, the internet was abuzz with rumors that Manushi is dating Skyforce actor Veer Pahariya.

However, in a recent interview, she denied the rumors of dating Veer. Speculation about their relationship began after they were spotted together at last year's Ambani wedding.

Manushi, who has often been seen with Veer, dismissed any romantic involvement and described him as a "good friend."

In an interview with the Bombay Times, she responded to the rumors, saying, "Oh my God, poor Veer. No way. No, we are not dating—not. He's a good friend. He was kind enough to keep me company at a wedding where I didn't know anyone. That's pretty much it. That's my only interaction with the boy."

Addressing the constant speculation about her personal life, Manushi added, "A lot of things written about my personal life have been completely false. If I spend too much time with my girlfriends, does it mean I'm not interested in boys? And if I hang out with a male friend, does it automatically mean we're dating?"

She further elaborated, "People are always curious about what's happening in your personal life. I have both guy friends and girlfriends. If I hang out with my girlfriends, does it mean I'm not interested in men? And if I spend time with a male friend, will people assume we are dating? But I think I've reached a stage where I'm okay with it."

On the notion that a guy and a girl can only be friends, she said, "This is my life, and I'm going to live it the way I want. If you're so archaic that you don't understand a guy and a girl can just be friends or share common interests, then enjoy your entertainment. It doesn't matter to me who thinks what about my personal life. I don't feel the need to clarify anything. However, the downside of being private is that it leaves more room for baseless stories to emerge. I can say with certainty that many things written about my personal life are completely false."

Manushi Chhillar Stuns in a Gauri & Nainika Gown

On the fashion front, Manushi recently took to Instagram to share a series of breathtaking photos of herself in a stunning Gauri & Nainika gown. The drop-waist ensemble featured a black-hued upper with a plunging neckline and delicate straps. The corset bodice accentuated her curves perfectly and was attached to a voluminous poppy-printed skirt, resembling a vibrant garden of flowers.

She captioned the photos, "Who needs roses when you can be a bouquet? #FloralCouture," and we couldn't agree more! Manushi looked nothing short of heavenly in the ensemble.

Work Front

Manushi Chhillar, who won the Miss World 2017 title, has transitioned into acting and is gradually making her mark in Bollywood.