On Friday morning, fans and industry woke up to a sad news. Adult star and Lockk Upp fame Poonam Pandey passed away battling cervical cancer. The actor was merely 32 years old. Her untimely demise is unfathomable as celebrities and fans are in disbelief.

Kangana Ranaut, and Karan Kundraa, among other celebs, condoled her demise on social media.

Karan Kundraa wrote, "Can't believe that we have lost Poonam! I was in a shock and disbelief for the longest time.. gone too soon Om Shanti I hope her family and loved ones are going to be ok :(.."

Kangana wrote, "This is so sad, losing a young woman to cancer is a catastrophe. Om Shanti."

Poonam was a contestant on 'Lock Upp' which was hosted by Kangana.

'Bigg Boss 17' winner Munawar Faruqui, who was Poonam Pandey's co-contestant on 'Lock Upp', mourned the actor's death on X. He wrote, "Shocking! can't process the news. Poonam was great human being. Sad. RIP

Look at the smile on her face at her last media event. Respect ?



She literally lived her life like every day is a last day and for her she knew it could be any day ?#PoonamPandey dies of cervical cancer.



ॐ शांति।? ? #RIPPoonamPandey pic.twitter.com/rbBP2P3Rhp — BRAKING NEWS ? (@Jamesneeesham) February 2, 2024

Shivam Sharma who was a close friend of Poonam Pandey told the Pinkvilla portal that he was shaken with the news.

He said, "Her family is in Kanpur. I don't know how her family will plan the last rites. I want to send a lot of strength to her family. I was in touch with Poonam, Saisha Shinde and Karanvir Bohra only from the Lock Upp gang. She had called me recently and congratulated me on my wedding. She also inquired about my honeymoon. It is very shocking. I still can't believe I am referring her to someone who's no more. "

So tragic to hear about #PoonamPandey I had never met her but when life claims someone so young it is always devastating. My prayers & deepest condolences to her family,friends & everyone whose life she impacted. ? — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 2, 2024

Sambhavna Seth, who had a close bond with Poonam and appeared with her on a television show, expressed disbelief in an interview with News18, said that she was unaware of Poonam's cancer diagnosis, recalling their recent meetings where Poonam never mentioned any health issues.

Taking to her X handle, actress Pooja Bhatt, who was recently seen in Bigg Boss Season 2, expressed her sadness about Poonam Pandey's demise. She wrote, "So tragic to hear about #PoonamPandey I had never met her but when life claims someone so young it is always devastating. My prayers & deepest condolences to her family, friends & everyone whose life she impacted."

Shocking! can’t process the news ?

Poonam was great human being. Sad.

RIP — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) February 2, 2024

Karanvir Bohra expressed his disbelief about her demise. The two actors became good friends during their stint in Lock Upp. Even after the show, the two were often spotted together at events and were seen spending fun time together often. Taking to his X handle, Karanvir wrote, "I'm still in disbelief #PoonamPandey I pray this news is not true."

Poonam Pandey was last seen at an event earlier this week

Earlier this week, on Monday, Poonam was spotted at where she supported Munawar's Bigg Boss 17 win. She was also active on social media and she re-posted her New Year party pictures and videos, four days back.

On January 22, 2024, during Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony, Poonam distributed sweets to underprivileged kids.

On Friday morning, her team shared a post on social media that reads, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."

Poonam's PR team told the media that they received a call in the morning that she was no more. The team said, "As of now all we know is she is no more and her body is at the moment in UP.

Who is Poonam Pandey?

Born and raised in Kanpur, Pandey started her career in modelling. She garnered the limelight when she announced that she would strip down if India won the Cricket World Cup in 2011. She made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Nasha.

Professional front

Poonam Pandey was seen in 'Lock Upp' which was hosted by none other than Kangana Ranaut. During her stay in 'Lock Upp' as well, she was never far from controversies. During the show, she had once promised fans that she would go topless if they saved her from the eviction. Although she didn't go naked but went topless and promised fans that she would complete her promise when she came out of the house.