Trust Poonam Pandey to arouse you with her sensuous videos like never before, and you won't be disappointed even a bit. The exotic actress is known for posting steamy photos and videos on social media. She never fails to address a special event with her raunchy posts. He has stripped for Indian Cricket Team on their wins. And this time, she has revealed what kind of surprise she has got on Valentine's Day in the most naughty way ever.

In a video posted on Instagram, Poonam can be asking her followers about their Valentine surprise. She can be seen teasing her assets in a white crop top with a plunging neckline. And while wishing everyone a Happy Valentine's Day, she told her followers that she has literally got a cock from her boyfriend even though she was expecting some flowers.

Recently, she has been treating her fans with her erotic videos wherein she is seen performing acts in barely there clothes that are too titillating for public eyes.

In the new set of images Poonam Pandey is reclining face down, dressed in what seems like a deep orange one-piece swimsuit. She has slid down the dress from over her upper torso for effect, and is seen covering her chest with her hands.

And there's no denying that only Poonam Pandey can pull this off and no one else. Take a look.