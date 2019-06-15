Poonam Pandey recently posted a video on social media that by far is one of the most controversial clips she has ever shared. The diva is seen making some sensuous moves, in a transparent dress, leaving nothing to the imagination.

The uncensored video shows Poonam sporting a completely transparent gown with absolutely nothing inside to hide her assets. She made the semi-nude video to promote her app "Poonam Pandey app".

Although the controversial diva is known for posting highly erotic videos and pictures, this time she apparently went too far to not get surprised.

Poonam some days ago had posted another video to mock Pakistan's World Cup ad that ridiculed Indian Air Force officer Abhinandan. Slamming the makers of the ad, the diva in the video pulled off a stunt of taking her bra on camera, asking Pakistan to settle down for her D-cup bra instead of World Cup.

The video had gone viral in no time, and a lot of people appreciated her unique way of ridiculing the insulting ad. Interestingly, the actress had risen to fame through World Cup 2011. She had then announced that she would strip down naked if India won the title.

Although India had won the cup, she eventually did not do the stunt, saying that BCCI did not permit her to do so. Nonetheless, the bold announcement was good enough to make her an overnight star.

