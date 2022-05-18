Poonam Pandey did give the audience a chance to see the other side of her on Lock Upp. Poonam emerged as one of the strongest contenders on the show. Munawar Faruqui eventually went on to win the show and Payal Rohatgi took the second spot. Poonam might not have won the show but she claims to have made some good friends from there.

Poonam Pandey was seen partying with another contestant from the show Ali Merchant. A video from the party has now gone viral. Poonam was seen dancing at her sultry and sensuous best in the clip while Ali is the DJ. Poonam also showed off some parts of her breasts while dancing seductively. Poonam also tried to jump onto the music system which Ali stopped her from doing.

Netizens slam the two

The two are now being slammed online for the video and looking under the impression of alcohol. "She is so shameless," wrote one user. "Out of the house and her shenanigans have begun again," commented another user. "How is Ali playing a part in her vulgarity," asked another social media user. "This is crass," wrote a netizen.

Poonam ready to be a part of Bigg Boss

Poonam did take bath in the open in the Lock Upp. She also kept her promise of taking off her shirt on getting maximum votes. "I am so grateful that something like Lock Upp happened in my life. I am very thankful to the makers of the show for taking such good care of all of us. After being a part of this show, now I can be a part of Bigg Boss as well (laughs)," Pandey told a website.