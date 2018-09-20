Controversial diva Poonam Pandey does not miss any opportunity to grab eyeballs and she did the same during India-Pakistan Cricket match on Wednesday by exposing her butt on social media.

Poonam first shared a photo that shows her flaunting her curves while being completely unclothed below her waist. "Match Day #AsiaCup2018 Ind vs Pak Wow!! Abh Ayega Assli Mazaaa... m Ready Are you all? [sic]," she captioned the picture.

She later posted a number of sizzling pictures while the match was progressing. Well, her fans and followers had double treat as India won the match, and Poonam stripped bottom down to add more to the celebration.

Nonetheless, this is not the first time that the actress came up with such a hot picture and video during a big sporting event. She had come up with a video during FIFA World Cup 2018. The video titled "Naughty FIFA 2018" showed a man touching her breasts.

She had first come into the limelight when she announced that she would bare it all if India wins the 2011 Cricket World Cup. This had created a big controversy. Although India had won the title, she did not fulfil the promise as BCCI did not give her permission.

Chasing 163 should be a cake walk. #INDvPAK Retweet if u Agree? pic.twitter.com/zOYP7ddKfY — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) September 19, 2018

That moment when you realize that the 7 Pakistanis in Hong Kong team plays better than the actual Pakistan team. #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2018 #Asiacup pic.twitter.com/LXe5auRC3j — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) September 19, 2018

Apart from these major controversies, the diva often teases her fans by posting adult videos and pictures on social media.