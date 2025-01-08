Poonam Dhillon has fallen prey to a massive theft at her home. The veteran actress was robbed of a diamond ring worth Rs 1 lakh. Not just this, Rs 35,000 in cash along with USD 500 was also stolen from her home. The thief turned out to be the man Poonam's family had hired to paint their Khar residence. The man was working at their home from December 28, 2024 till January 5, 2025.

The stolen cash and valuables

The painter reportedly stole cash and valuables from an unlocked cupboard. The thief reportedly threw a lavish party worth Rs 9,000 with the other workers who were painting the house along with him. The police nabbed the thief a day after he left and was able to recover the diamond ring and USD 500. Out of Rs 35,000, the thief had spent Rs 9,000 in giving party to other workers.

The rest of the amount was recovered from him. Poonam Dhillon lives in Juhu with her son and occasionally visits the Khar residence. The veteran actress took over the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) as the new president in May 2024. She was last seen on the big screen in Jai Mummy Di in 2020.

Poonam on being a single mother

Poonam Dhillon had parted ways with her husband just after a few years of being married. In an interview, the Noorie actress had shared how technically they all still remain a family.

"I am a single mother in technical terms. But my kids (Anmol, Paloma) have always had their father's (Ashok Thakeria) support. They talk to him every day. They even go and meet him whenever they want to. They even say things like 'Mom, Dad wants to eat such-and-such today. Let's make that and send it to him'. A child needs father and mother, both. I was never a warring parent who prejudiced the child against the other parent. We are a family wherein everyone cares for each other," she had told Etimes.