Pooja Kumar has put an end to the rumours around her affair with Kamal Haasan. The speculations on their alleged relatioship started doing rounds after she was spotted at a family event of the Universal Star, a few months ago.

Pooja Kumar Explains

"I have known Kamal Haasan sir and his family for a long time now. Ever since I started working with him, I have known his family – his brother who is a producer, his daughters- Shruti and Akshara, everyone. That's how I was a part of their family functions as well," DNA quoted Pooja Kumar as saying to a Telugu website.

Is she part of Thalaivan Irukkiran?

In the recent times, speculations were also doing rounds that Pooja Kumar was roped in for Kamal Haasan's ambitious Thalaivan Irukkiran. However, she has denied he news. "No, I'm not a part of the project Thalaivan Irukkiran. Not as of yet, but who knows," the 43-year old said.

How it all started?

On his 65th birthday, Kamal Haasan celebrated the occasion with his family members by unveiling the statue at the ancestral home at Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district. It was a family event where Pooja Kumar had also attended. Thus triggering the rumours of sharing a special relationship with the Ulaganayagan.

Pooja Kumar is a Tamilan settled in the US. She started her career with Kadhal Rojave and worked in Magic 3D. Both the movies went unnoticed. The actress then worked in Hindi and Hollywood movies, but it was Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 1 that brought her under the limelight.

There after she was part of his movies like Vishwaroopam 2 and Uthama Villain.

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 is unlikely to hit the screens on time. It was scheduled to be released in January 2021 for Pongal festival. The shooting was first delayed due to the accident on the sets, which killed 3 onspot, and now the lockdown has forced the makers to push the release.