Fans noticed something peculiar in the photographs of Kamal Haasan's 65th birthday celebrations, shared by the actor and his daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan. After PSV Garudavega actress Pooja Kumar was seen in the pictures, the netizens are now trying to understand if the family has an announcement to make.

Pooja Kumar, who has paired up with actor Kamal Haasan for Vishwaroopam and Vishwaroopam 2, was also seen at an event with Kamal, which was attended by Rajinikanth and Vairamuthu as well.

The photographs have raised many eyebrows and people are eager to know what is cooking between Kamal and Pooja. Rumours are doing rounds that Kamal is dating Pooja and that is why she is seen everywhere he goes.

According to reports, Pooja is currently working with and for Kamal for his production house Raj Kamal Production House. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding this.

In 1978, Kamal Haasan married Vani Ganapathi. They got separated after ten years, and did not have any children. He later married Sarika, with whom he has Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan. After their separation, Kamal dated Gautami. They recently put a full stop to their relationship.

Pooja and Kamal have played wife and husband in Vishwaroopam 2 and their intimate scenes in film, for which they shot in -30 degrees cold, became talk of the town when the film released.