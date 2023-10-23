Kajol is a treat to watch during Navratri. From bringing out her finest sarees to decking up in the most spectacular styles, Kajol definitely brings out the bengali connection during the festive season. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actress looked resplendent during the three days she was spotted visiting Durga puja pandals.

From chit chatting with actress Shrabani Mukherjee to fixing Jaya Bachchan's blouse in a subtle way, Kajol ruled the social media with her presence. And netizens have a lot to say. Take a look at some of the reactions have pictures and videos have received. "Pooja kar lo, gossip baad mein," wrote a user as Kajol was spotted chatting with the Border actress.

Reactions on Kajol's videos and pictures

"Prathna karo , panchayat krte baith Gaye," was another comment. "1000 expressions a minute," a social media user commented. "how much does she talk," another social media user commented. "These Bollywood people only come to talk and gossip not for worship," a comment read. "Baatein hi khatam nahi hoti," one more comment read.

Celebs who attended

Just like every year's festive season, celebs like Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji, Shrabani Mukherjee, Tanuja, Rupali Ganguly, Munmun, Sumona Chakravarthi, Sushmita Sen, Jaya Bachchan and others were spotted visiting Durga puja pandals. Sharvari Wagh, Kiara Advani and Rani Mukerji were also spotted relishing bhog during the puja days.