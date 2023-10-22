Jaya Bachchan was seen attending Durga puja festivities with Kajol earlier today. The veteran actress looked graceful in a pink and orange saree. After making waves with her pink saree, Kajol was seen in a lemon-yellow saree today. The two ladies who have worked together in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, were seen bonding and gelling well during the festivities.

As Jaya Bachchan approached the venue, she was surrounded by the paps. Many urged her to pose for the paparazzi but the veteran actress marched her way into the venue. Many on social media commented and asked the paps what made them chase her so much. Many urged the shutterbugs to stay away from someone who was giving them due respect.

Jaya's equation with Kajol

As Jaya entered the event, she was seen making her way towards the pandal with Kajol. The two ladies talked for a bit and Kajol was even seen helping her adjust her blouse. Soon, Tanishaa Mukerji and Tanuja also joined the ladies. Kajol's son Yug has also been attending the festivities this year with his mother. Border actress Shrabani was also seen posing along with the celebs.

Social media reacts

Many took to social media to comment on how Jaya Bachchan and Kajol looked like a mother daughter duo. "Finally Jaya Bachchan smiling," wrote a user. "They should have been mother and daughter," another user commented. "Loved the way kajol helped jayaji adjust her blouse sleeves subtly. It came so naturally to her. She has been raised well respecting elders and being sensitive to their needs," one more comment read. "Only Kajol properly handle Jaya ji," another one of the comments read.