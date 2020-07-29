After seeing the first look of the Most Eligible Bachelor, Akhil Akkineni fans are furious with Pooja Hegde. Some of them teased actress Samantha Akkineni with her regressive comment made in the past.

Most Eligible Bachelor is one of the most-awaited Telugu movies. The makers of the film, which is directed by Bhaskar and produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma on GA2 Pictures, kept all its promos and details about story and characterisation under wrap, which has doubled the curiosity about the project.

Makers release first look of Most Eligible Bachelor

Finally, the makers released the first look of Most Eligible Bachelor. Pooja Hegde tweeted the poster and wrote, "Here you go #MostEligibleBachelor @AkhilAkkineni8 @hegdepooja @GopiSundarOffl @Baskifilmz #BunnyVas #VasuVarma @GA2Official @adityamusic. (sic)"

The first look offers a faint idea about the storyline of Most Eligible Bachelor. In the poster, Akhil is seen seated on the sofa and is deeply involved in his work on his laptop. Pooja Hegde is seen seated behind him and is trying to provoke him with his leg paced on his should and touch his ear. This poster glimpse at the romantic quotient and chemistry between the lead pair. It also clearly states what viewers can expect.

Some viewers are really impressed with the romantic poster of the Most Eligible Bachelor. They praised her legs and recalled Allu Arjun appreciating them in the song Ne kallani pattukovadalananavi chude na kallu in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was released on January 12 and become a blockbuster success.

Poster of Most Eligible Bachelor disappoint Akhil Akkineni fans

But the poster of Most Eligible Bachelor has disappointed Akhil Akkineni fans, who are cursing the makers and calling it the worst first look of Akhil to date. Some of them hurled anger against Pooja Hegde, saying that she is disrespecting their favourite star, by putting her leg on his head. A few even said that she is elder than Akhil and she is not suitable to become his heroine.

A few of Akhil fans went on to take a dig at Samantha Akkineni, which had called the poster of 1: Nenokkadine regressive. In the poster, Mahesh Babu is walking on the beach, while Kriti Sanon crawls and touches his feet. She was trolled heavily for her comment. Now, Akhil fans tagged her in their reply to Pooja Hegde's post and questioned her silence on it, "Is this poster regressive?"

Here are some replies to Pooja Hegde's tweet about the first look of Most Eligible Bachelor:

ARYA @Cult_Arya

Worst Look Of Akhil Till Date

Abhi Ram @AbhiRamaKrishn8

Very bad look sir ...we're fully disappointed with this look...we expected a Super stylish romantic poster from u..but we didn't expected this type of degraded look ..Better stop hoping on this film and announce ur 5th film sir

ʀᴀɢʜᴀᴠᴀ @raghava216

Isn't this regressive? Ur bhabhi may feel so.. since she once called this as regressive

Pasu pathi @anna_mental

Saw a poster of a yet to be released Telugu film. Not only is it deeply regressive but it's point is actually that it is deeply regressive. @Samanthaprabhu2

Aarya SaNju @AaryaSanju1

Haaa Ma hero AA Tho chesinapud matram m. Chupiyav.. Vera hero latho chesinapud matram.. China dress lu.. Legz chupinchadam legz lepadam ilantivi chey

Optimus-Prime @Stingbee4e

Hope @Samanthaprabhu2 And @Chinmayi don't deeply disturb now

Tejtweetz @tejaknr1

Ekkada poinaru male supporters & akkeneni fans let's make some noise mana hero ni heroine kallutho ala touch cheyadam enti

Saikumar S @Saikuma43731381

Akhil age 26 and pooja age 29. Why did you select 3 years older actress for Akhil. there are so many young girls below 25 age are in our industry like anu Emmanuel,nivetha thamus, mehreen etc

Kartheek Bujii @Beedamkartheek2

Not suitable pair @hegdepooja and @AkhilAkkineni8 eddariki 3 years difference Akhil chinnapillavadu 3 years pedda pooja....khaleja combo laga undi... totally disappointed...@NabhaNatesh aithey super pair.....

Shanmukha rao chandaka @shanmukharaoch4

Kaalu theeyandi puja gaaru maa ayyagari meedha...memu hurt avthaam

Jitendra @Jitendr23261333

U seriously started believing u hav great legs? After that lustious song of Alavaikuntapuramlo. ‍♂️

Power @amnaresh_ht

Ayyagaru medha kaalu pedthava ...thei seyy

Basavaraj775 @Basavaraj775

Arae pooja akka, kaalu thamudi thala meda Peta ochuu kadhaa ...??