Pooja Hegde has put an end to the speculations around her comeback to Kollywood. It was reported that the actress, who made her Kollywood debut in Mugamoodi, would be teaming up with Suriya in Hari's next movie Aruvaa. Now, she has stated that nothing is confirmed yet.

"Hello hello. Let's not jump to conclusions of me doing Tamil films right now. As of now I haven't signed anything and I have a couple of narrations lined up, but I am definitely looking forward to doing a Tamil film this year...if all goes well...fingers crossed Thank you. [sic]" she tweeted.

Pooja, Rashmika and Malavika in Race

Rumours were rife that Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna and Malavika Mlohanan were in the race and the makers were simultaneously having discussions with the actresess. In the end, Hegde had bagged the movie, said reports.

However, Pooja Hegde's clarification has ended the rumours for now. Nonetheless, she is still seems to be in talks considering that the actress confessed that her fingers are crossed. The film is bankrolled by K Gnanavel Raja.

Pooja to Romance Thalapathy?

Prior to this speculation, there were reports of Pooja Hegde being approached for Vijay's next movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 65. It was said that Sudha Kongara was directing the project and the Bollywood actress had given her consent to work in it. This speculation also turned out to be false since Thalapathy is not working with the filmmaker now.

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde, who is basking in the success of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, is working on Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor and Prabhas's next film with Radha Krishna Kumar. She will be sharing screen space alongside Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Apart from these movies, she has not given nod to any movies. However, the actress has been listening to lots of stories. The 29-year old has apparently not signed any film on the dotted lines, yet.