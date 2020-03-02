The preparation for Vijay's 65th movie is happening even as the actor is busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 65. After meeting many filmmakers and hearing many stories, he has approved the story narrated by Sudha Kongara, who is presently busy with Soorarai Pottru.

Vijay Turned Down Films of Big Directors

Directors like Mohan Raja, Perarasu, Magizh Thirumani and Vetrimaaran were in the race. They had approached the actor and had a few rounds of discussion. In the end, Vijay has decided to work with Sudha Kongara.

Is Pooja Hegde Romancing Thalapathy?

Of late, there were wide-spread rumours of Pooja Hegde being signed as the heroine of Thalapathy 65. It was said that she was in talks with the makers for some time and finally given her nod to act in the movie, which will be produced by Sun Pictures.

A Surprising Development

In a surprising twist to the story, the latest rumours indicate that it is not Pooja Hegde, but Rashmika Mandanna, who has bagged the project. She has given her consent to act in the movie and the makers are expected to formally announce the news.

If true, Rashmika Mandanna's dream to work with Vijay is coming true with Thalapathy 65. The actress is a fan of the Tamil actor and had expressed her desire to share screen space with him in the earlier interviews.

In fact, Rashmika was approached for Vijay's ongoing movie Master, but to her disappointment, the makers then decided to cast Malavika Mohanan.

Rashmika's Obsession for Vijay

When it came to boyfriend, Rashmika said, "I want Vijay Thalapathy to be my beau. I am obsessed with him," However, she refused to take the name of an actor, whom she wants her as her husband. On insisting, the 23-year old also added that she would like to marry the Tamil actor.