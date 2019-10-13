The producers of Ala Vaikuntapuramloo starring Allu Arjun, have announced its release date and revealed the first look of actress Pooja Hegde as a birthday gift to her on October 13.

Pooja Hegde is less than 10 films old in the industry, but she has proved herself to be one of the most sought after faces in the Indian cinema. The actress has three films like Housefull 4, Ala Vaikuntapuramloo and Jaan in her kitty, but all of her fans are excited and curious about her role in the Allu Arjun starrer. They had been requesting the makers to reveal her first look and its release date.

Haarika and Hassine Creations announced the release date of Ala Vaikuntapuramloo on the eve of her birthday and tweeted, "For all the fans and movie lovers who have been waiting to see the hattrick combo again. #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo will be arriving at the theatres on 12th January, 2020. Let's Celebrate Sankranthi like an extended family at theatres, ONLY. @alluarjun #Trivikram @hegdepooja."

Geetha Arts tweeted Pooja Hegde's first look from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and wished her on her birthday, "Hardworking, talented and charismatic lady of new generation @hegdepooja. Have a great year ahead and most memorable birthday too. #HappyBirthdayPoojaHegde from team #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo @alluarjun #Trivikram @haarikahassine @adityamusic #AVPLOnJAN12th."

Pooja Hegde was earlier paired with Allu Arjun in DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham and their chemistry had worked wonder for the movie. The two are brought back together in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and they are expected to recreate the magic in the Trivikram Srinivas-directed film, which is set to be Sankranti treat for viewers.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is an action film, which has been written and being directed by Trivikram Srinivas, produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika and Hassine Creation. Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Navdeep, Jayaram, Sathyaraj, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji and Sunil are playing pivotal roles in the film.