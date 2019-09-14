Glamorous diva Pooja Hegde is having quite a good number of films in her kitty. Apart from having amazing skills in acting, the actress is capable of raising the temperature with her glamour. Currently, she is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Valmiki, which is slated to hit the screens on September 20. She is pretty much busy with back to back films in Telugu. She wrapped her Bollywood film Housefull 4 recently and since then, has been shooting for Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas' Ala Vaikuntapuramlo. The shooting of the film is almost over and is expected to be released during Sankranthi.

Pooja Hegde is all set to romance Prabhas in his upcoming film, which is rumoured to be titled as Jaan. This film is going to be jointly produced by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies, which is owned by Krishnam Raju, uncle of Prabhas. Also, the senior actress is going to play a key role in this film.

The actress has allocated dates to this film, but the shooting might not happen any time soon, as Prabhas is taking a break post release of Saaho and is busy in the gym, shedding some kilos of his weight. Prabhas is following a fitness regime to sport a leaner look. Also, it is said that he is going to do a shirtless scene in this film.

As this film is going to take some more time to go on the floors, the actress has allocated the same days for her next film, for which she is going to pair up with Akhil Akkineni for Bommarillu Bhaskar's directorial. Akhil has been struggling to bag a hit in the industry.

Initially, the makers had considered heroines like Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna and Sai Pallavi as they were trying to bank on the heroine's image. But finally, they thought Pooja Hegde's image will bring hype and craze among the trade circles. Also, it is said that she has charged a bomb for this film.

Pooja is said to be playing the role of a much matured girl in this film which is going to be bankrolled by Geetha Arts. Akhil is going to have a stylish makeover and audience are going to fall in love with the sparkling chemistry between both the actors. This film is going to be a romantic entertainer.