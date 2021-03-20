Pooja Bedi made our Friday flashback a little better with her blast-from-the-past pictures. The sensuous diva shared stills back from her Kamasutra condom ad shoot.

Pooja Bedi and Marc Robinson were one of the first celebs to have shot for the condom ad shoot. Pooja reminisced those days and called the shots 'wow'.

"GOSH! Some of the WOW stills taken during my shoot for the Kamasutra Condoms advert in 1991 by the late Prabuddha Dasgupta," she wrote while sharing several stills from the shoot. The ad shoot was quite ahead-of-its-time for then the audience and caused a tremendous uproar.

The ad was soon banned. Pooja also tagged Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond Limited, under whose leadership the advertisement was launched in 1991.

Not just this, Pooja Bedi has always been one of the front runners when it comes to women expressing their sexuality or the freedom to do so in our country.

When no woman dared to even speak the word in public, Bedi stood by her commitment and shot for the ad. Despite the ad being shot aesthetically, the conservative society was not ready to accept it.

The controversial ad shoot

In an interview with TOI, Pooja Bedi had once revealed that she was just told about being in the shower while Marc Robinson would remain on a boat.

The actress had revealed that it was on the shoot that she was told about Marc joining her in the shower too. Despite the initial hesitation, she decided to go ahead with it. But refused to squeeze Robinson's back when asked to and it was the makeup artist's hand that was shown ultimately touching Robinson's back.