Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa often grabs headlines for her fashionable outings. The GenZ star kid is often papped partying with her friends but often gets trolled for her outfits. Despite all the negative comments and trolls, the young star kid always manages to turn heads with her sartorial choices. The actor was last spotted at the airport where she lost her way to exit. Though Nysa is very new to the world paparazzi, she smiles and interacts with the photogs whenever she gets spotted.

Kajol and Nysa Devgn seek blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple

On Sunday, Nysa stepped out with her mother Kajol to seek blessing at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, and photos and videos of the mother-daughter duo instantly went viral on social media.

Celebrity photographers shared the video of the same on social media, what caught netizens' attention was Nysa in a traditional white outfit.

In the videos and the pictures that have gone viral, Nysa was seen walking ahead of Kajol, holding a puja thali, which has coconut and a few flowers. She had a tika on her forehead. Nysa opted for an all-white salwar suit.

Seeing Nysa in an ethnic outfit, netizens quickly started to troll Nysa Devgn.

A user commented, "Poo bani Parvati!"

Another commented, "Om my God aaj full kapdo me" (She is in full clothes).

The third one said, "She feels embarrassed because first time in full dress."

Meanwhile, Nysa attended a New Year party with Ahan Shetty, her close friend Orry and others in Dubai.