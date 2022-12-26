Bollywood celebrated Christmas with full fervour. From hosting Xmas lunch to attending bash with friends and families, decorating their house with Christmas tree, lights, and candles. Celebraties gave us major Xmas vibes. Several celebrities have taken to their social media platforms to share glimpses of their Christmas celebration and extended warm wishes to their friends and fans.

If Alia Bhatt -Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora – Amrita Arora attended Xmas lunch with their respective families, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh headed to Alibaug in a jetty. B-town enjoyed their Xmas with their loved ones, friends and family. And the celebration didn't stop there. GENZ stars attended a Christmas bash with their friends in Mumbai.

Nysa Devgan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Mahikaa Rampal at Christmas party

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan attended a Xmas bash with Orhan Awatramani, Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa Rampal, and Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor made a head-turning appearance last night.

On Sunday, the star kids put their fashion foot forward and arrived at a Christmas party in Mumbai. Nysa and Mahika who are currently pursuing their higher studies in the UK and are in Mumbai for the holiday season. Both of them are active on social media and often share glimpses of their weekend get-together on their social media handle. Their close friend Orry often shares inside videos and photos of him partying with Nysa, Mahikaa and others.

A video shared by several paparazzi pages shows Nysa Devgan sitting in the backseat of a car with Mahikaa and Ibrahim. While Orry sat in the front seat beside the driver as they arrived for the Christmas party

Who wore what!

Star kids looked stunning as they stepped down from the party. For the night, Nysa wore a pink bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. While Ibrahim opted for causals, he wore a white t-shirt and paired it up with denim and a black leather jacket, the star kid followed covid protocol and wore a black mask, amid a rise in covid cases. Mahikaa also opted for smart casual for the party. While Khushi Kapoor amped up the glam quotient in a pretty black dress.

They were later joined by their friend Vedant Mahajan as they made their way inside the party venue.

In the videos shared by the paparazzi of Khushi Kapoor, we can see her mobile wallpaper. And the actress has kept her late mother Sridevi's wallpaper. Netizens were quick to spot the late actress's wallpaper on her daughter's phone.

Professional front

For the unversed, Nysa and Ibrahim has worked as an assistant director with Karan Johar in his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor will soon make her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, an adaptation of Archie Comics. The first look and teaser of the film were released on May 14, which showed Khushi as Betty Cooper, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, and Agastya Nanda as Archie.