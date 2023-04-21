Bollywood actor Disha Patani is one of the most active celebrities on social media. The actress never fails to share day-to-day updates with her Instagram fans and followers. Recently, the diva enthralled the audience with her scintillating dance moves from the Entertainers Tour.

Recently, pictures and videos of the actress performing Ganga aarti in Varanasi went viral. However, the actress who is known for her bold dressing faced ire from the netizens as she was wearing a crop top covered with a stole as she performed aarti.

On Wednesday, Disha Patani's fan club posted a video wherein Disha Patani was seen performing Ganga aarti in Varanasi. The actress wore a black crop top and matching sweatpants and covered herself with a stole. This didn't go down well with the netizens and they schooled her for her bold sartorial choice.

The video and pictures were shared by Redditor.

Take a look at the comments below

A user wrote, "I know this is bad, but i was expecting her to be wearing something she shouldn't be wearing over there!"

Another user mentioned, "Yeah looks like that's the outfit she was wearing while exiting Mumbai airport. She just draped a shawl over her shoulders."

"Hamari Poo kapdo mein kitni acchi lagti hai na," mentioned the third one. (Poo is looking good in clothes).

The fourth one mentioned, "No judgment but isn't she still wearing a crop top tho?"

Another user mentioned, "What she is wearing with just a shawl over top is not acceptable in many temples in India to maintain decorum. Why can't Hindu temples create a strict dress code like Muslim mosques and Sikh gurudwaras do? Try wearing shorts as a guy or as a girl and walking into Karpagambal Temple in Chennai and they will ask you to leave the temple premises. Only in money-making temples like Tirupati or Nathdwara or Shirdi do they allow people based on how much they are going to donate."

Professional front

Disha Patani was last seen in Ek Villain Returns, co-starring John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. She will soon be sharing screen space with South star Suriya in Kanguva, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. She also has the magnum opus Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.