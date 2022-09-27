Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan is off to a flying start. The film has left behind many others in the advance booking race. The Aishwarya Rai starrer has been one of the most antiticpated films of the year. So it doesn't come as a surprise that the film kickstarted as soon as the advance booking was opened.

The advance booking race

The film had reportedly sold close to 2.5 lakh tickets in Tamil Nadu which roughly translates to around Rs 4.50 crores , says a Pinkvilla report. Since the advance booking has been opened to just 225 cinemas as of now, with more time and more cinemas opening the advance booking channels, the numbers are going to soar up.

Film beats Vikram

With such a bumper opening, the Mani Ratnam's magnum opus has left behind some of the biggest films of the years. The film has already beaten Vikram. The film had made Rs. 15 crores plus in advance booking for the first day. Audiences' reaction and curiosity around the trailer, the teaser and the promos of the film have proved that it has hit the nail right on the head.

Sold on OTT

Both parts of the film have been made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. And the film's first part has already been sold to OTT giant Amazon Prime at a whopping cost. If reports are anything to go by, the film has been sold at Rs 125 crore on Amazon.

Aishwarya Rai will reportedly be seen in a double role in the film. She will be seen as both Queen Nandini and Mandakini Devi. Chiyaan Vikram will be seen as Aditha Karikalan, Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman, and Karthi as Vanthiyathevan. Trisha Krishnan will be seen playing the role of Kundavai.