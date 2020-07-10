Veteran actor Ponnambalam has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. He is reportedly suffering from kidney-related issues.

Ponnambalam is said to be facing financial issues and struggling to pay the hospital bills. Upon knowing this, Kamal Haasan has come forward to clear the medical expenses.

The Ulaganayagan has reportedly assured to sponsor the educational expenses of Ponnambalam's children. This was announced by his PR on Thursday, 9 July.

Ponnambalam is a veteran actor, who has worked in over 125 movies Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bollywood. He has shared screen space with Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Ajith, Sarath Kumar, Vijayakanth and most of the A-list actors of Kollywood. He was body-double before turning actor.

Last year, he had taken part in the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil, which was hosted by Kamal Haasan. However, he had created controversy for his misogynistic comments during his stay in the house.