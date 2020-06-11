Jayam Ravi has written a letter over the death of DMK MLA Anbazhagan after battling coronavirus aka Covid-19 for a week. He was aged 61 and breathed his last on Wednesday, 10 June.

He was not just a politician, but also a person with keen interest on movies. The late MLA from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency in Chennai had produced Jayam Ravi's Aadhi Baghavan, directed by Ameer Sultan way back in 2013.

Jayam Ravi has now gone down the memory lane to recall the work experience and pay his tribute to the deceased. The actor has praised said that the politician will remain in the people's hearts forever for the good works done by him.

The text from his letter can be read below:

I am extremely disturbed to hear about the demise of honorable J Anbazhagan sir. Apart from being a promising leader with a reputed caliber, he was a good-hearted person, who perpetually dedicated his life to fulfilling the needs of people.

I had the privilege of spending many quality times with him as he produced my film 'Aadhi Bhagavan'. Those memories are still fresh in my heart and will be a great one to cherish forever. The way he admired art and cinema and his voracious knowledge about them had surprised me at many times.

I am sure, he will be fondly remembered forever in the hearts of people and will remain immortal for his great achievements as a politician, film personality, and more than all, a good human.

The initiatives he took during this critical period of COVID 19 for the well being of the public without even caring for his health is a saintly gesture.

I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and relatives grieving his demise and pray that his soul may rest in peace.

