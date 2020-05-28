The makers of Jyothika's much-hyped Ponmagal Vandhal, which is all set to create a history by becoming the first biggie to have digital premiere, skipping theatrical release, had digital screening last evening for select few guest from the Tamil film industry.

Ponmagal Vandhal Reviews

The first reviews are out from the premiere. Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar has given a thumbs-up to the Jyothika-starrer and called it "very engrossing" and well-narrated movie with a strong content.

"Watched a special preview of #PonmagalVandhalOnPrime very engrossing, well narrated. Very strong content, socially relevant theme. Well done @Suriya_offl and #jotika hope your endeavours stand you in good stead.Jotika was very good and outshone herself.[sic]" she wrote.

A few days ago, Radikaa had praised Jyothika for speaking the language with convinction even though she is not a native Tamil speaker. "Really appreciate her effort in speaking the language with conviction and no accent , shows the tremendous hard work she has put in, the only actress from north who has done it with aplomb. Kudos to her #Jyotika. [sic]"she posted.

A Filmmaker's Response

Filmmaker Halitha Shameem is also impressed with Ponmagal Vandhal. On her Twitter, she wrote, "I watched the online premiere show of #PonmagalVandhaal.

Emotionally riveting court room drama! Jo ma'am as Venba puts herself in the place of Jyothi and her daughter and fights 'The Jyothi Case' by delivering awe-inspiring performance. [sic]"

"#PonmagalVandhaal is an important film that will help even an emotionally hardened person to empathise better and also encourages victims and survivors to speak out. Great intent and fantastic making!Congrats Fredrick & team! @2D_ENTPVTLTD #Suriya #Jyothika #RajsekarPandian" she added.

JJ Fredrick has written and directed Ponmagal Vandhal. R Parthiban, K Bhagyaraj, Thiagarajan, Pratap Pothen, Subbu Panchu and others are in the supporting cast. Jyothika's husband Suriya himself has produced the movie which has Govind Vasantha's music, Ruben's editing and Ramji's cinematography.