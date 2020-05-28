Joy Crizildaa, costume designer and celebrity stylist, has penned an emotional letter as her husband JJ Frederick gears up for the release of his debut movie Ponmagal Vandhal. She has written the letter as she considers it as the proud moment of their lives.

She recalls his promise that he made two years and she has happy tears as he keeps his word. Joy Crizildaa claims that she always wanted him to his name as director in the credits and thanks the God for making her husband fulfill his dream.

Check out her emotional letter below:

This was my Biggest dream ever and I have been waiting for this moment ; more than yours it was My dream and I still remember those words you said 2 years back "I will definitely fulfil ur wish and I will make you proud" and here you did it what more can I ask Right now emotionally I write this in happy tears!!! I always wanted to see your name as Director Jj Fredrick #Ponmagalvandhal and Our almighty has fulfilled our dreams

Only I know how much hardwork & effort you have put for this project right from the budding of this story ,how it beautifully nurtured and got in fully sculpted movie I would PROUDLY say " Yes boo....I am the most happiest person in this world ..Nobody can be much happier for you other than me

Each day every night submitting ourselves to our almighty for your project, my plentiful prayers for HIS grace and guidance to lead you towards your vision & achieving your dream

I was highly emotional and waiting to pen down this post, the moment I watched the movie two weeks back ..

You have had your own struggles & scarifices, long days, being away from our new born son, restless days & sleepless nights...l have been crying deep inside my heart seeing all this, though I always boosted you up...You always say" baby all this struggles are only for my appa, you and for our son" We are proud of you

Our prince charm #jaydenjosesfredrick is lucky as you have already made him proud

Yes it's very very special to me #ponmagalvandhal hubby's debut'and son's debut with our almighty blessings what more to ask #thismomentisevrythingforme

The horse is made ready for the day of battle,but victory rests with the Lord. Amen

#proudwife #happytears #goosebumpsmoment #thankyoulord #answeredprayers #dreamcometrue #gratitude #thankful #ponmagalvandhalonprime May 29th

Ponmagal Vandhal is sort of a landmark movie in Kollywood as it is skipping a theatrical release and seeing a direct digital premiere on Friday, 29 May. Already, the Jyothika-starrer, a legal-drama, has garnered unanimous positive reviews from the celebrities, who have already watched the movie.

The Suriya-funded movie has R Parthiban, K Bhagyaraj, Pandiarajan, Subbu Panchu and others are in the supporting roles.