Ayushmann Khurrana is a heartthrob not just for his looks and performance on screen, but also for being that artiste that he is. Besides his fans and audiences, many of his colleagues have said the same about him.

The Dream Girl actor is a favourite of many stars down south too. Talking to Rajeev Masand, in a promotional interview of Ponmagal Vandhal, actress Jyothika and Suriya spoke about what they have been watching in the lockdown period and what is that they have loved the most.

The couple mentioned Money Heist calling it a favourite of many and said Thappad is also a fantastic movie. "Also, I am a big fan of Ayushamann Khurrana and I really love the way he chooses the scripts and they cannot be missed. We do watch a lot of movies together, and as a family."

Well, we are really impressed with the couple goals that Suriya and Jyothika give us. Ponmagal Vandhal is releasing on OTT giant Amazon Prime on May 29, after a lot of controversies and debates.

Many have been against the idea of the film releasing on the OTT platform, but the couple stuck to their decision and went ahead with giving a nod to OTT release sans theatrical.

Directed by JJ Fredrick, the film is produced by Suriya Sivakumar under 2D Entertainments. Besides Jyothika, the film has an ensemble cast including R Parthiban. Bhagyaraj, Thiagarajan, Pandiarajan, Pratap Pothen and others.