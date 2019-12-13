Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday (December 12) visited senior Congress leader Siddaramiah at a private hospital in Bengaluru, where he is undergoing treatment after heart ailment (angioplasty).

Even though there is a strong political rivalry between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling party paid its respect towards the opposition. Yediyurappa along with state ministers KS Eshwarappa and Basavaraja Bommai visited the hospital and wished the former chief minister a speedy recovery.

Siddaramiah thanks BJP leaders for good wishes

The 71-year-old Siddaramiah was admitted at a private hospital in the city's northwest suburb after he complained of severe chest pain. He also thanked the BJP leaders for their good wishes through his personal Twitter handle. "Thanks to chief minister BS Yediyurappa and Ministers KS Eshwarappa and Basavaraja Bommai who came to inquire about my health. I am a believer that political differences should not interfere with personal friendship," read the tweet.

He said that he will be taking rest at the hospital for two more days and will return home as his health is getting better. "I am grateful to those who care about my health and are looking for a speedy recovery," he said.

On Siddaramaiah's heart condition, his son Yatindra said "My father has a heart problem. Dr Ramesh has been looking after him from the beginning. Earlier he had a similar angioplasty. Today (Wednesday) doctor said that blood circulation to his heart is not proper. He underwent angioplasty on doctor's advice", reported ANI.

The doctors have placed a stent as Siddaramaiah's two blood vessels in the heart as they were blocked three years ago. Angioplasty was done to the Congress leader to restore blood flow through the artery.