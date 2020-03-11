A heinous case of rape and murder has come to the light in the Belagavi village in Karnataka. The case involves a politician and two poor women who he used for his pleasure. This incident seems a typical case of misuse of power by people in authority and revolt by the common man after suffering too long.

The central character

The case revolves around a man by the name Basavaraj who started off as a good man who wanted to help people in his village. Coming from a well off agricultural family, he was capable of helping those who asked for all kinds of help. By and by, he became very famous for his noble deeds. He had become a go-to man for his villagers. He also became a member of gram panchayat in his village.

As time passed, Basavaraj thought of expanding his wings and make a name for himself. He thought to become a politician. Since the beginning, he admired Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So, he joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

His enthusiasm for the groundwork and good repo among locals made seniors in the local BJP branch notice him soon. In a short period of time, he became close to senior politicians at the state level. His pictures with Anant Hegde and other leaders were frequent posts in his group on social media. His popularity was growing tremendously.

On the family front

Basavaraj was married and had two children studying in good schools in the district. He also had his mother living with him in the house. Apparently, everything was going very well with him.

The deviation:

But as his popularity and power grew, he ventured to a path that undoubtedly leads to disgrace. He had stared seeking women for pure physical pleasure purposes. In spite of being married and having children, Basaraj wanted to go for women outside his marriage. His position in the major political party provided him clout and avenue to target poor women for his lust.

Entry of woman Nagaratna:

Nagartna was a poor woman who had lost her house in a flood that ravaged her village. She and her family didn't have a roof to live under. She came to Basavaraj to seek help to build her a house.

Basavaraj found Nagaratna suitable prey for himself. He agreed to help her but in return asked for a favour. He asked Nagaratna to have a physical relationship with him.

Nagartna was too poor to build a house on her own and thus acquiesced to Basavaraj's immoral demands. Basalraj would record their intimate activities as he had other plans in his mind.

Nagaratna's husband came to know about the illicit relationship:

The illicit relation went on for several months before Nagartna's husband found out about his wife's relationship with Basavaraj. He was furious. He could not believe his wife of indulging in such activities. Nagaratna tried to explain it to her husband that she has done all that because of her family and that Basaraj has promised to build her a house. Her husband didn't buy her excuse and decided to leave her.

Afraid that her husband would really leave her, Nagartna approached Basavaraj and expressed her plan to get out of the relationship. Basavaraj, on the other hand, threatened to circulate her compromising videos if she dared to opt-out of the deal.

Entry of the second woman:

Nagaratna was desperate to get out of this relationship as her husband was unable to bear the humiliation. She then thought of finding another woman for Basavaraj so she could get away from this toxic relationship.

By that time, she had already realised that Basavaraj is not going to help her build a house and that it was a fake promise by him.

Not looking too far away, she decided to set up her co- sister Renuka with Basavaraj. She told him that her sister is of loose character and like her, she desperately needs a house and would do anything for it.

Basavaraj saw this as a win-win situation. For he didn't intend to let Nagaratna get away but also use her sister for his pleasure. Thought of using two women from the same household gave him a thrill.

Basavaraj applied the same tricks with Renuka:

When Renuka met Beraj she was instantly enamored by his charm and a fake promise of a lush bungalow. A seasoned blackmailer by then, Biraj applied similar tactics to get Renuka to accept the fake deal.

Meanwhile, after being assured that Basavaraj is over her, Nagartana managed to slip away.

Renuka decides to get away

But soon, Renuka realised that Basavaraj is just fooling around and doesn't intend to build her any house. She then decided to get away from him.

On sensing that Renuka is planning to leave the deal, Beraj threatened her as he had done to Nagaratna to release comprising and intimate videos of Renuka.

Just that, this time Renuka was not as timid as Nagartna. She gave back to Basavaraj saying that he can do whatever he wants but she would not come to him.

Basavaraj circulates objectionable video:

Basavaraj could not bear this audacity by a woman and released the video and objectionable images of him and Renuka in his group. He also sent those videos to Renuka's husband and their villagers.

Seeing those videos Renuka's husband lost it. He had a bitter fight with his wife.

However, Renuka explained it to him that she had gone to Basavaraj to ask for help to build her a house but he overpowered her and raped her. Her husband believed her.

The plot to kill:

He then went on to meet his brother to discuss the matter. Since both the brothers had undergone similar humiliation at the hand of Basavaraj, they decided to take revenge.

The plotted to kill Basavaraj.

The Plot:

The trio- Renuka, her husband, and brother in law, decided to call Basavaraj to their house and kill him.

They knew that Basavaraj was obsessed with Renuka and being a pervert he cannot resist not coming to Renuka's house when invited. It was then and there that they decided to kill him.

The trio planned and set up the trap for Basavaraj. On a fateful night, Renuka called up Beraj and told him that she has developed a liking for him and that she wants to meet him at her house in the wee hours as her husband is away for an errand.

The night of the murder:

Basavaraj agreed and decided to visit Renuka's house. He told his family that he is going to meet a friend.

Late-night when he reached and entered Renuka's house, she threw chili powder into his eyes. the two men who had been waiting for him ambushed him and attacked him with sharp and heavy weapons.

Basavaraj realised that he had been trapped to be killed. He pleaded them to spare his life. But the trio went on to hit him.

By the time they stopped Basavaraj was already gravely injured.

The trio decided that Basavaraj doesn't need to die as they have already taught him a lesson.

The consequence:

They called the ambulance and Renuka went along with injured Basavaraj to the hospital. However, Basavaraj scummed to his injuries and the doctor declared him dead.

When the police came to investigate the matter, Renuka realised that she is not going to escape the consequences of her action. However, she tried to save her husband and brother in law by taking the entire blame on herself. The police had doubts on her confession as they believed it could not be just her in the brutal attack. Soon, the postmortem report corroborated what police doubted. It revealed that the level of injuries shows that there was more than one person involved in the attack.

The police then grilled Renuka further until she confessed about the role of her husband and brother in law.

Police then arrested Renuka and is looking to nab the other two accused involved in the murder case.

SIT team has been set up to arrest Renuka's husband and her brother in law.