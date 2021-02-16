Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat early on Tuesday morning met National Award winning Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty at his residence, triggering speculation in political circles.

Bhagwat, 70, called on Chakraborty at his bungalow in suburban Madh area of Malad west, fuelling theories of the star's comeback to active politics after a five-year hiatus.

However, the 70-year actor scotched all rumours of his return to politics but added that Bhagwat, whom he recently met in Uttar Pradesh, had paid him a return visit. Earlier, the duo also met in Nagpur, where the RSS headquarters are located.

"Do not speculate, I and Bhagwat have a spiritual connection. We had met in Lucknow and I had requested him to visit me whenever he visited Mumbai," Chakraborty said.

The meeting comes ahead of the Election Commission of India's plans to announce the West Bengal Assembly elections.

A former All India Trinamool Congress Party Rajya Sabha MP, who quit in 2016, Chakraborty hails from West Bengal and remains popular among the masses in his home state.