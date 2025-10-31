Politics intensified within hours of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's decision to terminate two government employees for their alleged links with terror groups, as the ruling National Conference (NC) and opposition parties strongly opposed the action against what the administration described as "anti-national elements."

From Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to his arch political rival and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, political leaders across party lines voiced their disapproval of the move.

Reacting to the Lieutenant Governor's decision, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that termination cases involving government employees in Jammu and Kashmir should be decided through courts and not based on suspicion.

"Every government employee deserves a fair chance to defend themselves before any punitive action is taken," Abdullah asserted, adding, "I have always maintained that termination should be done through the court. Everyone should get a chance to defend themselves."

He further said that many employees who had been terminated in the past were later reinstated after being cleared of charges, indicating that such actions are often based on flawed judgments.

"It would be better to use the court process to punish the real culprits. Action taken on suspicion harms everyone," he remarked.

Mehbooba flays termination of employees

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the sacking of two Jammu and Kashmir government employees, Ghulam Hussain and Majid Iqbal Dar—both teachers—for their alleged involvement in supporting the banned Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit.

Mufti said that terminating Kashmiri employees without a formal inquiry or the opportunity to defend themselves has become a "normalized practice." She argued that such dismissals, made under Article 311 of the Constitution—which allows termination without a departmental inquiry for security reasons—have created an "atmosphere of uncertainty" among government employees and amount to "collective punishment" for Kashmiris.

"Employees are denied a chance to prove their innocence, with the government acting as judge and jury," she said, expressing concern that these actions are part of a larger design to "disempower Muslims, especially Kashmiris," in the administration.

Mufti added that such decisions devastate not only the individuals but also their families, leaving them without financial support and facing bureaucratic hurdles in accessing entitlements.

She and other regional leaders have repeatedly criticized the J&K administration's use of Article 311 to summarily dismiss employees based on unproven allegations of terror links. Mufti has also urged the current J&K Chief Minister to set up a review committee to reassess such cases and ensure that due process is followed in the future.

Congress terms action 'unfair'

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra also described the LG's action as unfair.

"How can authorities terminate an employee without giving him a chance to prove his innocence?" he asked, adding, "Without establishing their involvement in subversive activities, many employees have been sacked."

Two employees dismissed by LG for terror links

As reported earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday dismissed two government employees for their alleged links with terrorists.

Officials said the move is part of the LG's "zero-tolerance policy" against terrorism and a broader crackdown on the terror ecosystem within Jammu and Kashmir.

The terminated employees, Ghulam Hussain and Majid Iqbal Dar, both teachers, were accused of actively supporting the activities of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit.