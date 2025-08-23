Although the Union Territory's Education Minister, Sakina Itoo, has defended the decision to take over educational institutions run by the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified their attacks on the ruling National Conference, accusing it of furthering the BJP's agenda in the region.

People's Conference supremo and MLA from Handwara, Sajad Lone, said, "Shame and shamelessness have assumed new meanings in this government."

"Two hundred and fifteen schools have been forcibly taken over by the J&K Government. And no prizes for guessing—the elected government has passed the order," Lone posted on X.

"They are setting new standards in servility. And just recall the sermons, the edicts that this party used to pass against their opponents," he said.

Accusing the ruling National Conference of being hand-in-glove with the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, he added, "Be under no illusions. This elected government is a party to all acts undertaken. Be it mass mailings or termination of employees, they are equal partners.

"They have been equal partners in the past, and they will be equal partners in the future. This is the A-team. This was always the A-team," he asserted.

My two questions to the Hon’ble Minister for Education @sakinaitoo and the @JKNC_ Government:

1. If the Minister now claims that the takeover of FAT/Jamaat schools by the DCs was not her proposal, then why doesn't she come clean and make her original proposal public for everyone…

NC Has a History of Targeting Opponents: PDP

Senior leader of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Aijaz Ahmad Mir, lambasted the ruling National Conference for targeting political opponents. He questioned the silence of the Education Minister for allowing Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to take over schools run by the JeI.

"My two questions to the Hon'ble Minister for Education, @sakinaitoo, and the @JKNC_Government:

If the Minister now claims that the takeover of FAT/Jamaat schools by the DCs was not her proposal, then why doesn't she come clean and make her original proposal public for everyone to see?

If her proposal has indeed been altered by officers, then as the Education Minister, is it not her duty to rescind such orders immediately?" he asked.

"After all, whether it is a DC or a principal taking over, both are merely appendages of the government. The reality is simple — the NC government has a long history of misusing authority to target political opponents, be it the Jamaat or any other voice of dissent," he posted on X.

"Throughout Kashmir's history, every time the National Conference secured a brute majority, their first target has always been the Jamaat—be it in 1977 or today—where they have taken it too far by jeopardising the future of thousands of students, leaving them in distress," PDP leader Iltija Mufti posted on her social media handle.

Throughout Kashmir's history every time the National Conference got a brute majority their first target has always been the Jamaat. Be it 1977 or even today where they have taken it too far by jeopardising the future of thousands of students leaving them in distress. The hazy…

Referring to Education Minister Sakina Itoo's clarification that the original order did not mention takeovers by Deputy Commissioners but stated that principals of the nearest higher secondary schools would look after the institutions, Iltija questioned, "The hazy, illogical U-turn from NC's Education Minister only exacerbates the crisis. Why not admit what has been their official policy of punishing and outlawing the Jamaat for decades?"

Wahid-ur-Rehman Parra, another PDP leader, added:

"Moves like book bans and school takeovers appear to be knee-jerk reactions rather than well-thought-out strategies. These actions suppress Jamaat-e-Islami-aligned individuals and close doors for those seeking to emerge from the turmoil of the past two decades. The Government of India must provide space, uphold constitutional guarantees, and foster the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir—the only weapon yet to be fully tested in this region," he posted on his social media account.

Original Order Never Intended to Take Over JeI Schools

Hours after the Jammu and Kashmir Government ordered the takeover of 215 schools affiliated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), Education Minister Sakina Itoo clarified on Saturday that the original proposal was for cluster principals to look after the schools—not the Deputy Commissioners.

The minister said that the draft approved by her specified that cluster principals would oversee these schools, contrary to the order issued by the Secretary of the School Education Department—an IAS officer reporting to the Lieutenant Governor.

An order issued late Friday evening by the Secretary stated that the management of the JeI-run schools (under its affiliate Falah-e-Aam Trust, or FAT) would be taken over by district magistrates/deputy commissioners, who would then propose fresh management committees.

However, within hours, the Education Minister released a video statement clarifying that the department's original proposal differed from the final order.

"Unfortunately, people are spreading rumours that the Education Department has taken over the FAT schools," she said.

Itoo explained that the management committees of these 215 schools had received negative CID verification six to eight years ago and were subsequently abandoned.

"Students and parents frequently approached us with concerns, especially during board examinations. The Board (J&K Board of School Education) did not recognise these schools.

"So, the Education Department decided that the nearest cluster principals would temporarily look after the schools, where more than 51,000 students are enrolled," she said.

"Students, teachers, and infrastructure would remain unchanged. Only the nearest principals would manage administrative affairs until new management committees are formed," the minister added.

She emphasised that the decision was taken to safeguard the future of students enrolled in these schools.

"That was our proposal. But when the order was issued, it stated that Deputy Commissioners would take over, frame management committees, and include other elements that were not part of our proposal," she clarified.

The minister also mentioned that she had sent an approved note of the order to the Secretary, asking him to frame it accordingly. "However, that has not happened," she added.