Although 32 hours have passed since the devastating cloudburst struck the ill-fated Chosoti village in Jammu and Kashmir's mountainous Kishtwar district, rescue teams have intensified their search for survivors, with nearly 100 people still missing.

Chosoti, the last motorable village en route to the revered Machail Mata temple, was hit hard by the sudden cloudburst, leaving behind a trail of death and destruction. According to Jammu and Kashmir's Agriculture Minister Javad Dar, 65 bodies have been retrieved from the debris so far.

The rescue and relief operation, suspended late Thursday night due to darkness and persistent rain, resumed at first light on Friday. Despite heavy downpours, teams comprising personnel from the Army, police, NDRF, SDRF, and local volunteers continued to sift through the rubble in a desperate search for survivors.

Kishtwar District Plunged into Mourning

A heart-wrenching tragedy has unfolded in Chosoti, where the peaceful rhythm of life was shattered by nature's fury. The cloudburst has left hundreds of families devastated, as they mourn lost loved ones or wait in anguish for missing relatives.

More than 65 bodies have been recovered, and over 100 people — most of them pilgrims on the Machail Mata Yatra — remain unaccounted for. With each passing hour, hopes of finding survivors are fading.

The Indian Army, Air Force, NDRF, SDRF, J&K Police, and local volunteers have launched a massive rescue and relief operation. The Indian Air Force has deployed three helicopters from Jammu, Srinagar, and Udhampur to deliver relief supplies and evacuate the injured. Over 160 people have been rescued so far, though adverse weather and rugged terrain continue to pose major challenges.

A Community United in Grief and Courage

In this dark hour, the local community has rallied with courage and resilience. Volunteers, risking their own safety, are digging through debris, braving relentless rain and treacherous conditions.

Radhya Shyam, a volunteer in the Langer at Chositi, with tears in his eyes, said, "We've lost our brothers and sisters. But we won't give up. We'll keep searching until we find the last missing person."

Medical treatment for the injured is ongoing. Forty-five patients are currently being treated at Atholi Sub-District Hospital, while others have been shifted to GMC Kishtwar and other nearby health facilities.

The disaster has also dealt a severe blow to the local economy and religious tourism, as the Machail Mata Yatra has been suspended indefinitely.

Warning Signs of a Changing Climate

Experts have once again raised concerns over the increasing frequency of cloudbursts in Himalayan regions, attributing the phenomenon to climate change, deforestation, and unscientific construction, which have amplified the intensity and impact of such natural disasters.

Authorities Urge Caution and Call for Support

Authorities have appealed to citizens to contact the Kishtwar District Control Room at

9858223125, 6006701934, 9797504078, 8492886895, 8493801381, or 7006463710,

or the NDRF Helpline at 9711077372, 011-24363260 for assistance or information.

Those wishing to contribute can donate to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund at pmindia.gov.in.

As the nation watches with bated breath, prayers continue to pour in from across India for the safety of those still missing and the speedy recovery of the injured. In this hour of collective grief, India stands with Kishtwar.

Indian Army's Swift Humanitarian Response

In a swift and coordinated humanitarian response, the Indian Army, in close coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, civil administration, and SDRF, launched an extensive search and rescue operation following the cloudburst.

Upon receiving information, Army rescue columns were immediately mobilized to the affected site. Despite treacherous terrain, rising water levels, and debris-filled flows, the troops moved swiftly to reach stranded civilians and provided life-saving assistance.

The rescue teams, equipped with specialized gear and supported by vehicles and medical personnel, evacuated survivors to safer locations and administered immediate first aid.

"Food, drinking water, blankets, and emergency medical care were made available on the spot. Search efforts are ongoing to locate the missing, and engineering assets have been deployed to clear blocked approach routes to ensure uninterrupted relief operations."

said Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, Defence Spokesperson based in Jammu.