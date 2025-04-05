The debate over reservation rules has reignited following a fresh statement by Peoples Conference chief and Handwara MLA Sajad Gani Lone, regarding an affidavit filed by the Jammu and Kashmir Government in the High Court.

Lone's remarks sparked renewed discussion and cast doubts on the Omar Abdullah-led government's intentions in addressing this contentious issue. Reacting promptly, Minister for Education, Health, Medical Education, and Social Welfare, Sakina Itoo, strongly countered Lone's allegations.

Itoo is currently heading a three-member Cabinet Sub-Committee (CSC), constituted on December 10, 2024, to review the reservation policy in the Union Territory.

In an affidavit filed before the J & K High Court yesterday by J & K Government in the case of Zahoor Ahmed Bhat and others vs UT of J & K, pertaining to RESERVATIONS, J & K government has submitted that the petition is frivolous and and sought its outright dismissal.



"In an affidavit filed before the J&K High Court yesterday by the J&K Government in the case of Zahoor Ahmed Bhat and Others vs UT of J&K, pertaining to reservations, the government submitted that the petition is frivolous and sought its outright dismissal. Nowhere has the government mentioned the formation of a sub-committee on reservations. This is a legal mystery. It seems the government is not taking its own committee seriously enough to even merit a mention in its legal affidavit," Sajad Lone posted on his social media account.

Sajad Lone Indulging in Cheap Politics: Sakina Itoo

Sakina Itoo, head of the three-member CSC, lambasted Sajad Gani Lone for allegedly misleading the youth—who have been protesting the current reservation rules—for petty political gains.

She clarified that the affidavit in question does not reflect the government's final stance on the matter. "If the need arises, the government will file a fresh affidavit in court," she said.

"The Cabinet sub-committee on reservation will be meeting with some delegations at SKICC tomorrow. The meeting will focus on addressing key issues and gathering inputs on reservation-related matters", Sakina Itoo posted on her social media account.

"Instead of issuing misleading statements on such a sensitive issue, Sajad Lone should wait for six months, as the government has set a six-month deadline for the CSC," she added, urging him to await the panel's recommendations.

"The government, under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, is serious about resolving this issue. The CM is regularly monitoring the functioning of the CSC, which shows the government's commitment," Itoo emphasized.

"Sajad Lone is frustrated and is trying to politicize a sensitive matter. The affidavit was misrepresented, and the government's intent is being wrongly portrayed," she asserted.

CSC Constituted to Review Reservation Rules in J&K

As reported earlier, on December 10, 2024, the Jammu and Kashmir government issued an official order constituting a Cabinet Sub-Committee to review the reservation policy in the Union Territory.

This move followed a decision taken by Omar Abdullah's Cabinet on November 22, calling for a comprehensive review of reservations in government jobs.

According to the order issued by Sanjeev Verma, Commissioner/Secretary of the General Administration Department (GAD), the CSC comprises three ministers: Sakina Itoo, Javed Ahmad Rana, and Satish Sharma.

The committee has been tasked with examining the grievances raised by aspirants regarding the current reservation rules in consultation with all stakeholders.

"The committee shall be assisted by the Social Welfare Department and will submit its report to the Council of Ministers," the order states.