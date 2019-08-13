Amid the chaotic situation in Jammu and Kashmir, PolicyBazaar and PaisaBazaar, the leading online insurance seller and money lender are planning to create 4,000 jobs in the valley and Ladakh within a year.

The company's CEO Yashish Dahiya told media that 95 percent of the job openings will be for the customer advisory functions and the remaining will be hired for the corporate and tech functions. Dahiya is trying to push the expansion in Jammu & Kashmir as he has an educational exposure in the state during his childhood.

Dahiya studied at Sandeepa School in Jammu for four years when his father served the Indian Army. "I have studied in J&K for four years and know the quality of education is quite good. There is a need for employment in the Valley and we want to be part of this effort," he said recalling his school days.

He told the Times of India, "There is a need for employment in the Valley and we want to be part of this effort to generate jobs and livelihood for the locals. We understand that this would require a little more effort than usual. However, we, as a company, are very keen to put that in." The company aims at expanding and strengthening its roots in the newly created Union Territories through the hiring.

The company is keen on hiring advisory representatives in large numbers to expand the ground for sales and advertisement of their products in the valley. The company claims that massive hiring for the post of advisory representatives is to make sure that consumers have a great buying experience with a proper understanding of the insurance products that the consumer chooses to purchase.

PolicyBazaar was co-founded by Yashish Dahiya in 2008. It is India's largest online insurance selling platform witnessing a cent per cent year-on-year growth and planning to cross eight million customer base by 2020. The company has a headcount of more than 11,000 employees and is backed by investors like SoftBank, InfoEdge, and TigerGlobal. Its top group ventures are PaisaBazaar and DocPrime.