Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh on Wednesday ruled out any terror angle in the gruesome murder of Director General Police (DGP) Prisons Hemant Kumar Lohia.

"No terror angle has emerged during the investigation of the case of murder of HK Lohia. Interrogation of the accused is in progress. His disclosures are being corroborated with field investigation. Details will follow", Mukesh Singh tweeted after paying tributes to DGP Prisons during the wreath-laying ceremony at District Police Lines (DPL) Jammu.

HK Lohia was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a house in the Udaywala area of Jammu on Monday and the police had arrested the suspected accused Yasir Ahmed in his killing.

Ahmed was the domestic help of DG prisons who had been working at Lohia's house for nearly six months.

"In the initial investigation into the incident of Lohia's death, it has come to fore that one domestic helper Yasir Ahmed, resident of Ramban is the main accused," ADGP Mukesh Singh informed on Tuesday adding that the CCTV footage collected from the incident spot showed him running after committing the crime.

No terror angle has emerged during investigation of the case of murder of Shri HK Lohia. Interrogation of the accused is in progress. His disclosures are being corroborated with field investigation. Details will follow. — ADGP Jammu (@igpjmu) October 5, 2022

"The interrogation with the accused is still underway, his disclosures in the matter are being corroborated with the field investigation," Singh said adding that accused Ahmed has confessed to his crime.

Tributes paid to Lohia

Floral tributes were paid to Hemant Kumar Lohia during the wreath-laying ceremony at DPL, Jammu on Wednesday. Police, administrative officers, and family members bid him a final farewell with moist eyes.

Family members of Lohia and his friends were also present at DPL Jammu to pay tributes to Lohia, who was a soft-spoken and intelligent police officer.

People familiar with him describe Lohia as a thorough professional and an equally thorough gentleman, soft-spoken who would always mind his own business. It is difficult to assume that he may be having any personal enemies.