A Special Police Officer (SPO) was shot dead by suspected militants outside her home in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday, March 16. The deceased was fired upon at close range around 2.40 pm in the district's Vehil village, about 60 kilometres south of Srinagar.

She was rushed to a local hospital in the district, where she succumbed to injuries. "She suffered critical bullet injuries and died in the hospital," police said.

A cordon and search operation was underway to trace the assailants. Police have also registered a case and started an investigation in the matter.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah condemned the shooting.

SPOs are engaged by the state police on fixed monthly remuneration to fight militancy in the state. They are neither imparted training to handle firearms nor are weapons issued to them.

The SPOs represent the lowest rung of police officials below the state constabulary that is adequately trained to handle weapons and are also issued service weapons.

(Inputs from agencies)