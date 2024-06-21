With the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath calling for an immediate ban on the use of pressure horns and hooters in government and private vehicles, the Uttar Pradesh Police has fined 20,000 vehicles during the weeklong drive so far, the police said.

As many as 2.75 lakh vehicles have been checked by the police across the state since the Chief Minister issued orders.

A senior police officer said that 3,900 vehicles were booked for using hooters and pressure horns in their vehicles. Others include the use of police colours and insignia of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Uttar Pradesh Police collected a fine of Rs 1.3 crore.

Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said efforts were being made by the police and transport departments to enforce the statewide ban.

"Traffic police at district and state levels have devised a plan for effective implementation of the order," he added.

Additional Director General, Traffic Directorate, B.D. Paulson said a month-long drive against pressure horns has been started.

"District police chiefs and commissioners will ensure compliance of the order. The drive will also crack down on the use of tinted windows in vehicles," he added.

Lucknow Joint Commissioner Of Police, Law and Order, Upendra Agarwal, said as part of the drive sale of horns and hooters would also be banned.

"While checking 1,718 vehicles using blue lights and hooter sirens, 315 vehicles were asked to remove hooter sirens and pressure horns. They were also issued challans and a mitigation fee of Rs 44,500 was collected," said a traffic police officer.

Police colours and names of departments inscribed on 346 cars were removed during the inspection of 2,178 vehicles that were using police colours.

Additionally, while issuing challans, an immediate mitigation fee of Rs 65,500 was collected.

Likewise, plates and stickers with the Uttar Pradesh government and the Government of India (except contract vehicles) were removed from 244 vehicles and while issuing the challan, a fee of Rs 47,400 was collected.

(With inputs from IANS)