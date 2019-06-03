A police constable was injured by suspected cow smugglers in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. The incident happened after the police received a tip-off that smugglers were in the vicinity under the jurisdiction of Nakhasa police station.

"Three of them were on a motorcycle. When the police tried to stop them, they started firing. One of them has been arrested and is a cow smuggler from Rampur," Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sambhal Pankaj Pandey told ANI.

"The other two fled from the scene. During the encounter as police constable named Ashish Kumar got injured due to the firing," he added. An investigation into the incident is underway.