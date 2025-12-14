Police conduct raid at alleged Bondi Beach shooter's home in Australia's Sydney: Report

One of the alleged shooters involved in the terrorist attack that took place at Bondi Beach in Australia's Sydney on Sunday has been identified as Naveed Akram, local media reported, citing a senior law enforcement official.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, revealed that police were carrying out a raid at Akram's home in Sydney's Bonnyrigg.

At least 12 people, including one shooter, were killed while 29 others, including two police officers, were injured in a shooting incident at a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, according to police. A second gunman is also among the injured and has been taken into custody. New South Wales (NSW) Police have said that it has been declared a terrorist attack, Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) News reported.

It is not known at this stage which shooter is Akram. Authorities said that there is no longer an active threat; however, they advised people to avoid the area.

NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon suggested that one of the shooters was familiar to authorities, but "the person that we know has very, very little knowledge to the police."

"So he's not someone that we would have automatically been looking at this time."

Earlier, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese convened a national security meeting and termed the shooting incident a "devastating terrorist incident".

"This afternoon there has been a devastating terrorist incident at Bondi at the Hanukkah by the Sea celebration. This is a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah which should be a day of joy, a celebration of faith. An act of evil anti-Semitism, terrorism that has struck the heart of our nation. An attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian, and every Australian tonight will be, like me, devastated on this attack on our way of life. There is no place for this hate, violence and terrorism in our nation," he said in a statement.

He stated that Australia's police and security agencies are working to determine anyone linked with this attack and assured that agencies will provide factual updates as quickly as possible. He noted that the evil that was unleashed at Bondi Beach is "beyond comprehension and the trauma and loss that families are dealing with tonight is beyond anyone's worst nightmare".

He praised the quick action and courage of the New South Wales Police and the first responders for helping those injured in the attack, and also appreciated the people of Australia who ran towards danger to help others.

In the message for the Jewish community of Australia, Albanese said: "As Prime Minister, say on behalf of all Australians to the Jewish community, we stand with you, we embrace you and we reaffirm tonight that you have every right to be proud of who you are and what you believe. You have the right to worship and study and live and work in peace and safety and you enrich us as a nation. You should never have to endure the loss that you have suffered today. You should never know the fear that you know tonight. We will dedicate every resource required to making sure you are safe and protected. You are Australian and all Australians are with you today and every day."

"My fellow Australians, say tonight that there are nights that tear at our nation's soul. In this moment of darkness, we must be each other's light. Hold on to the true character of the country that we love. Australia is stronger than the cowards who attacked innocent people today. Australia is braver than those who seek to make us afraid. Australia will never submit to division, violence or hatred. We will see justice done and we will come through this together," he added.

(With inputs from IANS)